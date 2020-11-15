हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nysa Devgn

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn's reactions to pics from her family's Diwali festivities is all of us

Nysa Devgn appears to have missed her fam-jam on Diwali and so did Kajol.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol&#039;s daughter Nysa Devgn&#039;s reactions to pics from her family&#039;s Diwali festivities is all of us
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ajaydevgn

New Delhi: For all those who missed being with their families on Diwali, we feel you. Like many of us, star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa also appears to have missed her fam-jam on Diwali and her priceless reactions to pictures from the festivities at home sum up our feelings. 

On a photo of dad Ajay Devgn and brother Yug with cousins Daanish and Aman, Nysa wrote, "Missing," adding a few heartbreaking emojis. The picture features the fours of them twinning in matching kurta-pyjama sets.

Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam also shared a similar picture from the Diwali celebrations and wrote, "Diwali 2020 with family. Missed my girls so much," tagging Kajol and Nysa. On her post, Nysa commented by saying, "Missing you the MOSTTTT."

Here are a few glimpses from the Devgns' Diwali bash. We, too, missed scrolling through Kajol and Nysa's pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aman (@amangandhii)

Nysa Devgn studies in Singapore. When in Mumbai, she is often papped on several occasions in and about the city with her parents and friends. 

Recently, her dance video with a few friends went crazy viral on the internet. Though she has a private Instagram account, several fan clubs are already dedicated to her. 

Nysa Devgn, Ajay Devgn daughter Nysa, Ajay Devgn Kajol, Diwali 2020
