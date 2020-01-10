Ajay Devgn: 'Chhapaak' and 'Tanhaji' should both do well

Mumbai: Actor-producer Ajay Devgn's "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" has opened on Friday along with the Deepika Padukone-starrer "Chhapaak". He underplays any question of a clash at the box-office saying he wants both films to do well at the box-office because he feels both are based on really good subjects.

Ajay Devgn was interacting with the media at a special screening of "Tanhaji" for school children on Friday in Mumbai. He was present at the event with along with co-actor Sharad Kelkar.

Two days after Deepika visited JNU to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob, a controversy erupted with #boycottchhapaak trending on Twitter. Many including Ramesh Biduri -- BJP MP from South Delhi -- asked people to boycott "Chhapaak" and watch "Tanhaji" instead.

Reacting to a Twitter war that has erupted over the issue, Ajay said with a laugh: "A war is happening?! Who is doing it? I feel there is no such war is taking place. People express themselves on social media and we don't take it seriously. I feel both films are made on really good subjects and I want both films to do well at the box-office."

The actor is also co-producer of "Tanhaji", and he is known for his acute sense of film business. Asked if the clamour to boycott "Chhapaak" would help his film, he replied: "You (the media) know that better. I will get to know about it by the evening."

Talking about initial audience response to "Tanhaji", Ajay said: "I am happy because our film has released today. Yesterday, the media watched the film and most of them have given it a four-star rating. If the media all across the country have liked the film then, I am hopeful that the audience will also appreciate it. I urge the audience to go and watch the film in theatres because this kind of film hasn't been made earlier on such a big scale and with such advanced technology. Apart from that, the story, the emotions, the drama and the action has worked really well as per the media and my opinion, so I keep my fingers crossed."

Asked what kind of response he has got from school kids at the special screening, he replied: "We got a lovely response from the school kids. They were asking questions to us. Honestly, when kids ask you questions, it comes from their heart and it feels really nice."

"Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" is a biographical period action drama in 3D, starring Ajay Devgan, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar. The film is directed by Om Raut. Set in the 17th century, it is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was a subedar in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.