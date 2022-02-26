हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn describes his character in upcoming crime-drama 'Rudra' as 'mindful'

In 'Rudra', Ajay Devgn plays titular character of an intuitive and instinctive police officer fighting for the truth in darkness as he wades through a grim and complex web of crimes and criminals and corruption with a wrathful, steely grit.

Ajay Devgn describes his character in upcoming crime-drama &#039;Rudra&#039; as &#039;mindful&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Actor Ajay Devgn has talked about his character in the upcoming web series 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness'. He calls it 'suave, nuanced and mindful'.

Asked how he would describe his character, the actor shared, "The concept of Rudra was intriguing for me. Rudra is a smart cop who uses his impeccable mind skills to stay ahead of criminals. He doesn't feel the need to use violence as a weapon. Instead, he is analytical and puts details first. Rudra is suave, nuanced and mindful and that's why I was drawn to him in the first place."

A remake of the successful British series 'Luther', 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' is an engaging and dark take on a cop's journey of uncovering truths and bringing victims justice.

It will see Ajay Devgn's titular character of an intuitive and instinctive police officer fighting for the truth in darkness as he wades through a grim and complex web of crimes and criminals and corruption with a wrathful, steely grit.

To be released Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali, the crime drama features a stellar cast including Raashi Khanna, Esha Deol, Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Satyadeep Misra in pivotal roles.

