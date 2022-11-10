Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar pen heartfelt notes as India loses to England in T20 World Cup semi-final

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Farhan Akhtar, on Thursday, reacted to team India`s defeat against England in the semi-final match of the ICC T20I World Cup 2022. Taking to Instagram, Ajay shared a long note in which he wrote, "Dear Team India, Cheering for you as you put your heart and soul into converting the dreams of an entire nation into reality has always been an amazing experience. Though your journey to the finals was cut short, we enjoyed every bit of it. I cannot imagine the pressure each of you guys experienced with the eyes of the nation watching you. Winning or losing is a part of the sport. Both results are inevitable. But we stand with you. Through thick and thin, ups and downs we are here to stand with the best Team in the world. Chin up guys! We will come back stronger and better than ever. An avid fan - Ajay Devgn."

Actor and director Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram and wrote, "England outplayed us & congratulations to them on a solid performance. The defeat must weigh heavy on our team`s shoulders and it`s in times like these, we got to lift them up. Team India, Yes it was a disappointing day out but the story doesn`t end here .. this is but a chapter. We`ll emerge stronger. Keep your chins up."

On Thursday, top knocks from openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler powered England to an emphatic 10-wicket win over India in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Australia at Adelaide. Chasing 169, England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales gave their side a powerful start. Both were dealing in fours and sixes from the get-go. India did not get to have a dominating powerplay with the ball as both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh were smashed around mercilessly. England finished their innings at 170/0 in 16 overs, with Buttler 80 not out and Hales 86 not out.