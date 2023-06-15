Ajay Devgn Wows Fans With AI-Generated Avatar

Ajay Devgn has garnered a lot of popularity for the kind of versatility he brings to his roles. Apart from delivering blockbuster hits such as Singham and Drishyam, among others, Ajay actively engages with his fanbase through social media, offering them glimpses into his personal and professional life. With artificial intelligence, or AI-generated images gaining in popularity, Ajay, too, joined the trend. In his most recent Instagram update, the actor treated his followers to a series of AI-generated images. One of the images shows him sporting a white t-shirt, brown pants, and a sleek pair of black shades.

“AI-chya gaavat, PS: Here's some crazy AI reimagining of myself by my team,” the caption read.

Check:

Fans started showering their love on the post as soon as it went viral.

“King of action,” a netizen commented. Another said, “Only actor who can justify the character of John Wick.”

Ajay Devgn upcoming ventures

Ajay Devgn is set to begin shooting for Singham Again. The film will also star Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Singham Again will feature special cameo appearances by Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, reprising their characters from Simmba and Sooryavanshi, respectively. The film will be directed by Rohit Shetty.

This apart, the third installment of Ajay Devgn’s hit franchise Drishyam, too, will go on the floors.

Ajay Devgn’s previous film

Earlier this year, Ajay was seen in the action-thriller, Bholaa, also starring Tabu. It was a remake of the 2019 Tamil movie, Kaithi. Bholaa was directed by Ajay himself and it also starred Deepak Dobriyal, Gajraj Rao, and Sanjay Mishra in supporting roles.