Ajay Devgn is a generous actor: Saif Ali Khan

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan is back working with Ajay Devgn in "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", and he describes his co-star as a generous actor and one of the few friends he has in the industry.

"We had a lot of fun when we did 'Kachche Dhaage'," said Saif, recalling the 1999 film when he worked with Ajay for the first time.

"When both of us met each other for the first time on the sets of this film ( Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior) I thought nothing has changed much. I only felt that we have become more serious and mature. I always had a nice time working with him because he is a very generous actor. There has never been any stress on how my character will shape up. I have had the best roles in my career working with him. I think it's really a great and special thing for me. He is a confident filmmaker and actor. I am happy and I think of him as a friend in the industry," added Saif, while interacting with the media at the trailer launch of "Tanhaji".

Ajay stars in the title role of the film, and has also co-produced it. At the launchon Tuesday in Mumbai, he was present along with Saif, co-actor Sharad Kelkar, director Om Raut and co-producers Bhushan Kumar and Kumar Mangat.

"Kachche Dhaage" apart, Ajay and Saif have worked together in "LOC: Kargil" and "Omkara".

In their latest outing together, Ajay essays Tanhaji Malusare, who fought the battle of Sinhagad against Udaybhan Singh Rathod, played by Saif Ali Khan. "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" will be released in 3D apart from regular 2D version.

As in "Omkara", Saif is the antagonist here. "They (makers of the film) must have thought of something when they asked me to do the role. It's a very special role," he said.

Saif is known as one of the better-read actors of Hindi film industry. Asked if he read up on Maratha history for his role, he said: "I did a lot of research for the film. The first thing I did was I bought a book named 'Amar Chitra Katha'. In that book, there is an entire story of this particular period. I also heard this story in my childhood. I don't want to give spoilers about the film but I can say that producers and directors have done some modernisation in the story of the film."

He added that he is really pleased with the way film has shaped up. "When I read the story, (I realised) obviously it's a story about Tanhaji but Uday Bhan has a lovely role in it. It's an interesting part. He is a respected Rajput character despite being a villain. If you think of Tanhaji's story, you have to mention Uday Bhan, so to play such a role was a great experience for me as an actor. The way this film was mounted and created, I am happy today after seeing the trailer. I wasn't sure about the 3D and how it's going to look, but I am pleased because this is going to be a visual treat," he said.

Asked what was his wife Kareena Kapoor's reaction was when she got to know that he is a part of this film, Saif replied: "She is very fond of Ajay, so she knew we would have a lot of fun. I think she is excited about the film."

"Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior" is a biographical period drama film starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Luke Kenny, Ajinkya Deo and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on January 10.