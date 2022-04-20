हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ajay Devgn, Kajol drop unseen PHOTOS to wish daughter Nysa on 19th birthday, share heartfelt posts

Nysa Devgn is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. She recently made headlines after attending the Lakme Fashion Week 2022, where she sported Manish Malhotra's collection pieces.  

Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Nysa Devgn, daughter of actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol, turned 19 on Wednesday. On the special occasion, the power couple took to their Instagram handles and penned heartfelt posts for Nysa.

"Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you," Ajay posted.

Alongside the note, the 'Singham' star dropped an adorable picture of Nysa. In the image, the birthday girl is seen sporting a black top accessorised with a statement neckpiece.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Speaking of Kajol's post, she chose to upload a candid picture of Nysa. The click features Nysa flashing her million-dollar smile. "Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best," Kajol captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

As soon as Kajol and Ajay wished their firstborn on social media, netizens chimed into the comment section and extended their warm greetings to Nysa. 

"Hey Kajol Di she is your Duplicate. Beautiful happy birthday," a social media user commented. Another one wrote, "Happy birthday to Beautiful Nysa God bless you!"

Meanwhile, Nysa, who is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education, recently made headlines after attending the Lakme Fashion Week 2022, where she sported Manish Malhotra's collection pieces.

