Diwali

Ajay Devgn, Kajol share glimpse from Diwali celebrations with Tanuja, check photos

Kajol and Ajay shared pictures from their 'silent Diwali celebration' on their respective Instagram handles. In one of the photos, Ajay is seen posing with his mother-in-law and veteran actress Tanuja. 

Ajay Devgn, Kajol share glimpse from Diwali celebrations with Tanuja, check photos
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrated Diwali with great fervour with close family members, including her mother and veteran actress Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji, and Ajay's sister Neelam Gandhi. Kajol, Ajay, and Tanishaa took to their respective Instagram handles to share pictures from their Diwali celebrations. 

In one of the images, Kajol and Ajay can be seen happily posing with Tanuja, Tanishaa and their son Yug. The particular image was uploaded by Tanishaa. "Diwali dinner with fam," she captioned the post. Kajol shared the same image and dropped a string of red heart emojis on it.

Kajol Ajay Devgn

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Kajol and Ajay's daughter Nysa Devgn was not part of the festivities as she is studying abroad. While sharing a picture of her sharing smiles with Ajay and Yug, Kajol stated that she's extremely missing her 'baby girl'. "Wishing everyone a very very happy Diwali ... missing my baby girl so much today," she wrote alongside the trio`'s image.

Post-Diwali, Ajay posted another image that features him twinning with his boys, son Yug, nephews Daanish Gandhi and Aman Gandhi in purple kurtas. "New Beginnings. Old Traditions. Wish you and your family a very happy new year," he captioned the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

For the unversed, Daanish and Aman are Ajay's sister Neelam Gandhi's sons.

On the work front, Ajay-starrer cop-drama 'Sooryavanshi' has hit the theatres. His upcoming projects are 'RRR', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Maidaan', 'Mayday, 'Thank God' and 'Kaithi Remake'. 

