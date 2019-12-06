Ajay Devgn-Kajol strike a perfect pose on the sets of Tanhaji- See pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kajol will share the screen space after an eternity in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actress recently shared a picture from the sets of the film in which she can be seen dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kajol wrote, "In character or not?? Guess." In the same post, Kajol also revealed that Marathi trailer of the film will release on December 10. Ajay can be seen dressed as Tanaji while Kajol is decked up in a Marathi saree and a nosering.

Check out the picture:

In the film, Ajay's character was a key warrior in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj—the founder of the Maratha empire.

While Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Udaybhan Rathod in the period drama, his look in the film was compared to Game of Thrones's Jon Snow.

Helmed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.