Kajol's Daughter Nysa Devgan Glams up for a Party in Plunging Neckline Dress, her Unseen pic Goes Viral

Nysa Devgan Hot New Pics: Nysa was clicked at the airport a few days back with her father Ajay Devgn. Netizens reacted to her no-make-up avatar.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 07:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Superstar couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's darling daughter Nysa Devgan has a separate fan base on social media. Despite her having made no official entry into the showbiz world, this star kid definitely creates a high curiosity among fans. She already has several pages dedicated to her on social media where fans dig out more information about the gorgeous Devgan kid. 

Looks like, Nysa recently attended a party in town and was dressed to kill. A picture of the star kid with her friend has gone viral on the internet where she can be seen wearing a plunging neckline black dress and all glammed up. Nysa surely knows the make-up game and looks stunning in her stylish avatar. Check it out here: 

By now, fans know that Nysa Devgan loves to hang out at the coolest places with her friends. She recently ushered in the New Year 2023 at Dubai with her BFFs including Orhan Awatramani aka Orry. The duo was joined by other close friends for the New Year's big bash at night.  

On Christmas, Nysa Devgan was seen partying with Ibrahim Ali Khan, sisters Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awataramani. Nysa wore a pink bodycon dress with a plunging neckline to the Christmas party. 

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She was recently seen with dad Ajay Devgn at the Mumbai airport in her no make-up look. 

 

