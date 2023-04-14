Ajay Devgn-Kajol's Daughter Nysa Devgan Spotted With Mouni Roy, Orry At Bandra Restaurant

NEW DELHI: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's darling daughter Nysa Devgan was spotted in Mumbai last evening with her buddy Orry aka Orhan Awatramani. The duo was seen outside a restaurant in Bandra and were all chilled out as they got captured by the paparazzi. Also spotted was Mouni Roy and choreographer Tushar Kalia.

Nysa, who often grabs attention with her glamorous appearance in B-Town parties, was seen casually dressed up in knotted top and high rise jeans. She kept her hair loose and rounded off her look with white footwear. Take a look at their videos below:

The star daughter was recently seen attending Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) gala event, with her mom Kajol. The mother-daughter duo posed together for the shutterbugs in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla attires in whites and shimmer silver.

Nysa Devgan creates a high curiosity among fans on social media despite her having made no official entry into the showbiz world. She already has several pages dedicated to her on social media where fans dig out more information about the gorgeous Devgan kid.

The girl is often spotted hanging out with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, her rumoured boyfriend Vedant Mahajan, Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kapoor sisters Janhvi and Khushi, and Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal.

Nysa did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. She is Ajay Devgn and Kajol's elder child. They also have a son named Yug Devgan.

While Nysa is currenty studying abroad, speculations subject of her entry into Bollywood is being specualed often. Earlier during an interview with Film Companion, Ajay Devgn was asked about Nysa's Bollywood debut to which he replied, "I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. anything can change anytime with children. she is abroad, she is studying right now."