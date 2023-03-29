topStoriesenglish2589200
NewsLifestylePeople
AJAY DEVGN

Ajay Devgn Lauds Tabu, Says 'She Effortlessly Takes To The Tone Of Her Characters'

'Bholaa', directed by Ajay Devgn, stars a powerful line-up of actors like Vineet Kumar, Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjay Mishra. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on March 30.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 10:08 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is currently busy with the run-up to the release of his upcoming directorial 'Bholaa', recently shared his experience of directing Tabu in the film.
  • 'Bholaa', directed by Ajay Devgn, stars a powerful line-up of actors like Vineet Kumar, Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjay Mishra. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on March 30.

Trending Photos

Ajay Devgn Lauds Tabu, Says 'She Effortlessly Takes To The Tone Of Her Characters'

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is currently busy with the run-up to the release of his upcoming directorial 'Bholaa', recently shared his experience of directing Tabu in the film. Both the actors have collaborated on numerous occasions as co-actors or in the capacity of actor-director.

Talking about directing Tabu, Ajay said: "She is very spontaneous; that's what I like about her. Apart from that, she takes to the tone so perfectly that you don't need to take it any further as a director. There is an emotional scene between Bholaa and Tabu's character Diana where I think she's done a fabulous job."

The director-actor also spoke about the equipment used in 'Bholaa'. He told IMDb during the segment 'On The Scene': "We've created different kinds of cameras in-house to align with the budgets of an Indian film. We designed robotic cameras which moved by themselves to get action shots which are otherwise impossible and too risky for cameramen to shoot."

'Bholaa', directed by Ajay Devgn, stars a powerful line-up of actors like Vineet Kumar, Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjay Mishra. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on March 30.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas