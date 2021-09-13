हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn pens sweet birthday note for son Yug, says 'happy times mean being around you'

On the occasion of his son, Yug's birthday on Monday, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to pen a special message for him.

Ajay Devgn pens sweet birthday note for son Yug, says &#039;happy times mean being around you&#039;
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Ajay Devgn

Mumbai: Parents love to be surrounded by their children. Actor Ajay Devgn also enjoys the company of his son Yug the most. On the occasion of his second born`s birthday on Monday, Ajay took to Instagram to pen a special message for him.

"Happy Birthday Boy. Happy times mean just being around you YUG... Will wait for you to wake up & blow the candles out," he wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

 

Alongside the birthday note, Ajay posted a picture of Yug sleeping.

Fans shared birthday wishes for Yug on the comment section of Ajay`s post."Beautiful image. He looks so cute," a social media user commented."Happy birthday to your son," another one wrote.

Yug was born to Ajay and Kajol in 2010. The couple also has an 18-year-old daughter Nysa.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay is busy working on his crime drama show `Rudra-The Edge of Darkness`, which also co-stars Esha Deol.

