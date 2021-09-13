Ajay Devgn pens sweet birthday note for son Yug, says 'happy times mean being around you'

Mumbai: Parents love to be surrounded by their children. Actor Ajay Devgn also enjoys the company of his son Yug the most. On the occasion of his second born`s birthday on Monday, Ajay took to Instagram to pen a special message for him.

"Happy Birthday Boy. Happy times mean just being around you YUG... Will wait for you to wake up & blow the candles out," he wrote.

Alongside the birthday note, Ajay posted a picture of Yug sleeping.

Fans shared birthday wishes for Yug on the comment section of Ajay`s post."Beautiful image. He looks so cute," a social media user commented."Happy birthday to your son," another one wrote.

Yug was born to Ajay and Kajol in 2010. The couple also has an 18-year-old daughter Nysa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay is busy working on his crime drama show `Rudra-The Edge of Darkness`, which also co-stars Esha Deol.