Ajay Devgn Reacts To Daughter Nysa Devgan Getting Trolled Online, Reveals She 'Doesn't Watch Our Films'

New Delhi: Superstar daddy Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his upcoming big project - Bholaa. His fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens on March 30, 2023. It is the Hindi remake of the Tamil superhit Kaithi. Ajay in his recent interview opened up on how he deals with the constant spotlight on his children Nysa and Yug. He also broke his silence on the kind of trolling Nysa has to face at times due to a section of haters posting nasty comments on pictures and videos.

AJAY DEVGN BREAKS HIS SILENCE ON NYSA DEVGAN GETTING TROLLED

Ajay Devgn told Filmfare, “You have to constantly explain to them that they shouldn’t be bothered by what they read online. The trolls form a miniscule per cent of your audience…I don’t know how such negativity happens. I’ve learnt to ignore it and have asked my children to do the same. I don’t even understand what they write sometimes, so I haven’t let it bother me.”

Talking about the spotlight on his and Kajol’s kids, he further stated, “It does bother me a lot because you cannot change that. You really don’t know what to do. Because a lot of the time, there are some things written that are not even true. But if you react, they multiply. So it is a tricky situation."

NYSA AND YUG'S BOLLYWOOD DEBUT

When asked if Nysa and Yug plan to enter Bollywood like their parents, Ajay said, “My son Yug has now started watching them. My daughter Nysa doesn’t watch our films. She doesn’t have any interest in watching them, at least not yet.”

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.