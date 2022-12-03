topStoriesenglish
Ajay Devgn rides a scooter on sets of action-thriller Bholaa

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 10:04 PM IST

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday (December 3) dropped a video from the sets of 'Bholaa'.

In the clip, Ajay is seen riding a scooter. Seeing him, his fans gathered around him and cheered for him. "It's good when a mob chases you for the right reasons. Grateful for their...PS - Always wear a helmet while riding. My head is bare because I was a part of the shoot," he captioned the clip.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AJAY DEVGN FFILMS (@adffilms)

The film is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi and features Tabu alongside Ajay. The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

'Bholaa' marks Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay' in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022. Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Abhishek Bachchan are also a part of 'Bholaa'. 

Ajay DevgnBholaaBholaa filmBollywoodEntertainmentAjay Devgn newsAjay Devgn Films

