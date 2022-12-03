Ajay Devgn rides a scooter on sets of action-thriller Bholaa

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on Saturday (December 3) dropped a video from the sets of 'Bholaa'.

In the clip, Ajay is seen riding a scooter. Seeing him, his fans gathered around him and cheered for him. "It's good when a mob chases you for the right reasons. Grateful for their...PS - Always wear a helmet while riding. My head is bare because I was a part of the shoot," he captioned the clip.

The film is the official Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil superhit Kaithi and features Tabu alongside Ajay. The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

'Bholaa' marks Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay' in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022. Tabu, Sanjay Mishra and Abhishek Bachchan are also a part of 'Bholaa'.