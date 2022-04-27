हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn says ‘only love’ is not sufficient for marriage, talks about his relationship with Kajol

Ajay Devgn spills the beans of sustaining his marriage with Kajol for more than two decades - and no, its not love!

Ajay Devgn says ‘only love’ is not sufficient for marriage, talks about his relationship with Kajol

New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn has been blissfully married to actress Kajol for more than two decades now. The two tied the knot on February 24 and are parents to kids Nysa Devgn (19 years) and Yug Devgn (11 years). In a new interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, Ajay opened up about sustaining a successful marriage for such a long period of time. The actor says love alone can never do it.

Ajay explained that as a marriage evolves, “Love transforms into something else. Partnership, responsibility, caring.”

He then added, “That, I would say, is stronger than love. Because if it is only love, then it’s not going to last.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Talking about his marriage to Kajol, Ajay shared, “It’s sustaining very well. Though there are ups and downs in every marriage, disagreements. But you have to manage those disagreements… Two minds can’t be alike but then we discuss and that how it works.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The actor also said that it is important to apologise if you make a mistake and not have an ego.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Talking about his early days of dating Kajol, the ‘Bhuj’ actor revealed that there was no proposal and things just easily flowed on their own. “I really don’t know..we met, we got along very well. We started seeing each other without even proposing and then it was taken for granted that we will get married…Our thoughts are similar, our models seem to gel together. So, it just went in a flow,” said Ajay.

On the work front, Ajay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Runway 34’ that also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on April 29. Apart from acting in ‘Runway 34’, the movie is also directed and produced by Ajay.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ajay DevgnKajolRunway 34Ajay Devgn marriageKajol love story
Next
Story

Janhvi Kapoor's smouldering mirror selfies set the temperature soaring - In Pics

Must Watch

PT4M55S

Hanuman Chalisa Row: War of words between CM Thackeray and Opposition