New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn has been blissfully married to actress Kajol for more than two decades now. The two tied the knot on February 24 and are parents to kids Nysa Devgn (19 years) and Yug Devgn (11 years). In a new interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, Ajay opened up about sustaining a successful marriage for such a long period of time. The actor says love alone can never do it.

Ajay explained that as a marriage evolves, “Love transforms into something else. Partnership, responsibility, caring.”

He then added, “That, I would say, is stronger than love. Because if it is only love, then it’s not going to last.”

Talking about his marriage to Kajol, Ajay shared, “It’s sustaining very well. Though there are ups and downs in every marriage, disagreements. But you have to manage those disagreements… Two minds can’t be alike but then we discuss and that how it works.”

The actor also said that it is important to apologise if you make a mistake and not have an ego.

Talking about his early days of dating Kajol, the ‘Bhuj’ actor revealed that there was no proposal and things just easily flowed on their own. “I really don’t know..we met, we got along very well. We started seeing each other without even proposing and then it was taken for granted that we will get married…Our thoughts are similar, our models seem to gel together. So, it just went in a flow,” said Ajay.

On the work front, Ajay is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Runway 34’ that also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on April 29. Apart from acting in ‘Runway 34’, the movie is also directed and produced by Ajay.