Ajay Devgn to Ananya Panday, Celebs wish Big B on his 80th birthday

New Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday today, and the star, who is loved and respected by all, has been receiving wishes from several Bollywood celebrities.

Ajay Devgn who has worked with the megastar in number of films took to his social media account to extend his wishes. While posting he wrote, "Happy 80th birthday @amitabhbachchan! Wishing you a splendid year ahead Sir. You are actually way ahead of all of us and we’re just striving to live up to the best - YOU."

Here is the post shared by the actor:

Anupam Kher who has shared screen space with the star in movies such as 'Akhree Rasta' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' also took to Instagram and shared few pictures. Alongside the images, Anupam wrote in Hindi: "Adarniya Amit ji. Janamdin ki dher sari shubhkamnaye. Prabhu apko lambi aur swasth ayu pradan kare. Aap mere lie na keval abhineta ke roop me prernatamak hai balki akhri rasta se uunchai tak aapke sath kaam krke jeevan ke alag alag pehlu ke bare me seekhne ko bhaut kuch mila."

Here is the post shared by the actor:

Ananya Panday shared a reel and wrote a long post to wish the megastar on his birthday. Here is the post:

Other celebrities such as Subhash Ghai wrote this to wish Big B, "A very happy birthday dear Amit Ji. A man whom I always admire for his constant striving for excellence as an actor and person both. He is a genuine achiever today in a real sense and is the greatest performer in Indian cinema. God bless you. Healthy, long life Amit ji". Filmmaker Farah Khan shared a poster of the star and wrote, "Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan".

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the movie 'Goodbye' starring Rashmika Mandanna. He will next be seen in `Uunchai`, slated to be released on the 11th of November.