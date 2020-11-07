हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan? Find out here

There are no details yet on the Big B's character, which the makers have kept under wraps for the time being. The rest of the cast is still being finalised.

Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan? Find out here
New Delhi: After memorable cinematic outings in Major Sahab, Khakee and Satyagraha, the icon of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and superstar-filmmaker Ajay Devgn are all set to reunite.  

Almost seven years after their last movie-outing, these two cinema-veterans will join hands for a  thrilling, absolute edge-of-the-seat human-drama titled Mayday. It is strongly rumoured that Ajay Devgn will be seen playing as pilot.  



The film is being produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms.  It is produced and directed by Devgn himself.  His directing the legend, Amitabh Bachchan is a first.

Sources say the project will go on floors this December in Hyderabad after Ajay completes his work on Bhuj.  Bachchan Senior is currently shooting for KBC. 
 
After the massive success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, we are looking forward to seeing Ajay Devgn in yet another spellbinding character.

 

Ajay DevgnAmitabh BachchanBig B
