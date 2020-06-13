हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn to present bilingual crime thriller series 'Lalbazaar'

The ZEE5 show is set against Kolkata's iconic police headquarters building, Lalbazaar. 

Ajay Devgn to present bilingual crime thriller series &#039;Lalbazaar&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Actor-producer Ajay Devgn will be presenting an upcoming bilingual crime-thriller web series, "Lalbazaar".

"While the web series talks about crimes committed and solved, it also focuses on the human side of the lives of the police squad and allows the audience to get a glimpse into the lives of those who protect them 24/7. It gives me immense pleasure to introduce you all to the world to ‘Lalbazaar'," said Devgn.

"I have always enjoyed playing characters where good triumphs evil. It is not easy to emulate the lives of our brave police force and I consider myself lucky to have had the opportunity of playing roles in the uniform. Especially during the lockdown, the sheer hard work and perseverance that the police force is putting in is highly commendable. They have my utmost respect," he said.

The ZEE5 show is set against Kolkata's iconic police headquarters building, Lalbazaar. It features Koushik Sen, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Subrat Dutta among others, and is directed by Sayantan Ghosal.

 

 

Tags:
Ajay DevgnLalbazaarcrime thrillerZEE5
Next
Story

On World Day Against Child Labour, Madhuri Dixit tweets 'children belong in schools and loving homes'
  • 3,08,993Confirmed
  • 8,884Deaths

Full coverage

  • 74,15,319Confirmed
  • 4,17,546Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT35M7S

Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane boosts cadets' enthusiasm in IMA's passing out parade amid Corona crisis