Ajay Devgn To Watch India-Australia ODI Match at Wankhede Stadium Today, Gears Up For Bholaa Promotions

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's upcoming venture Bholaa has been the talk of the town since the first look of the film was unveiled. The teaser as well as the trailer elated the anticipation of the viewers at the highest heights. Bholaa is a story of a ‘Man on a Mission’ who will go above and beyond every limit to protect his daughter.

Bholaa aka Ajay Devgn is now on a mission to watch the India - Australia match to promote his upcoming action adventure and extend his support to the Indian Cricket Team. The Mass Maharaja will be attending the Match of the ODI World Cup, between India and Australia in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, today in the afternoon around 3-4 pm.

The story of Bholaa is of a man who crosses all hurdles to reach his destination. The action thriller film has been directed by Ajay Devgn and produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films and Dream Warrior Pictures. It is an adaptation of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi. The film features Ajay Devgn alongside, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.

South star Amala Paul and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in special appearances. Bholaa is arriving on March 30, 2023 at a theatre near you.