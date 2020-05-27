हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dharavi

Ajay Devgn urges all to donate for Mumbai's coronavirus COVID-19 epicentre Dharavi

Ajay Devgn urges all to donate for Mumbai&#039;s coronavirus COVID-19 epicentre Dharavi

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has appealed to all to donate for the residents of Dharavi, Asia's largest slum located in Mumbai, which has become the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city.

Ajay Devgn himself has taken the responsibility of 700 families.

"Dharavi is at the epicentre of the Covid19 outbreak. Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration and hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families. I urge you to also donate," tweeted the actor.

 

