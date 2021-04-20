Ajay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa on birthday, says such ‘small joys’ are only break in stressful times

New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter account to share a lovely wish for his daughter Nysa, on her birthday while also sending prayers for all those healing.

In a tweet on Tuesday (April 20), the 52-year-old wrote, “Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only ‘break’ in stressful times like these. Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing.”

Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only ‘break’ in stressful times like these.

Also, a sincere prayer for all those who need healing. pic.twitter.com/kO48xJG86H — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 20, 2021

The actor also shared a beautiful picture of himself along with his daughter. In the picture, Ajay is holding Nysa by the arms who is all smiles for the camera.

While Ajay is wearing a plain black t-shirt, Nysa is donning a black and white striped top. She is also wearing a gold pendant and has her hair down.

Earlier, a video of Nysa performing on the hit songs of her mother, actress Kajol for her school event went viral. The 18-year-old could be seen grooving on Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhir Gham and Tera Sajda and Naina from My Name Is Khan.

Apart from Nysa, Ajay and Kajol also have a 10-year-old son Yug.

Ajay and Kajol married in a private ceremony in 1999, after dating for some time.

On the work front, Ajay will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Amit Sharma’s Maidaan and his own directorial which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mayday.