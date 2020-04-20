हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa on her birthday with an adorable photo

Nysa is Ajay and Kajol’s elder child. She turns 17 today.

Ajay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa on her birthday with an adorable photo
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ajaydevgn

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to post an adorable photo with his daughter Nysa on her birthday. The sun-kissed picture has the father-daughter duo smiling for the perfect shot. Ajay takes the selfie and Nysa, looking lovely in red and white, poses behind him. “Happy Birthday dear daughter. Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe,” he captioned his post. Take a look:

Nysa is Ajay and Kajol’s elder child. She turns 17 today. Apart from Nysa, the couple are also parents to a son named Yug. Nysa studies in Singapore while Yug stays in Mumbai with his parents. The duo often feature in Ajay and Kajol’s Instagram posts. Have a look at some of them here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The women in my life- my mother, sisters, wife, teachers & daughter spell strength. Saluting them 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is us! Wishing everyone a prosperous new year.

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Birthday week starts ...

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Nysa returned to India in time amid the coronavirus pandemic. She featured in headlines a few weeks ago after unconfirmed media reports started doing the rounds that Kajol and Nysa have been tested positive for COVID-19. Soon, Ajay dismissed the ‘baseless’ rumours and tweeted to say, “Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless.”

On the professional front, Ajay, in the blockbuster ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, has ‘RRR’, ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ and ‘Maidaan’ in the pipeline.

Tags:
Ajay DevgnNysa DevgnKajolnysa devgn birthdayajay devgn kajol daughter nysa
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan’s then and now pic with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim is all about loving your family
Corona Meter
  • 17265Confirmed
  • 2547Discharged
  • 543Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT21M54S

Badi Bahas: Who is responsible for the lynching of sadhus in Maharashtra’s Palghar?