Ajay Devgn wishes daughter Nysa on her birthday with an adorable photo

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to post an adorable photo with his daughter Nysa on her birthday. The sun-kissed picture has the father-daughter duo smiling for the perfect shot. Ajay takes the selfie and Nysa, looking lovely in red and white, poses behind him. “Happy Birthday dear daughter. Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe,” he captioned his post. Take a look:

Nysa is Ajay and Kajol’s elder child. She turns 17 today. Apart from Nysa, the couple are also parents to a son named Yug. Nysa studies in Singapore while Yug stays in Mumbai with his parents. The duo often feature in Ajay and Kajol’s Instagram posts. Have a look at some of them here:

Nysa returned to India in time amid the coronavirus pandemic. She featured in headlines a few weeks ago after unconfirmed media reports started doing the rounds that Kajol and Nysa have been tested positive for COVID-19. Soon, Ajay dismissed the ‘baseless’ rumours and tweeted to say, “Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless.”

Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 30, 2020

On the professional front, Ajay, in the blockbuster ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’, has ‘RRR’, ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ and ‘Maidaan’ in the pipeline.