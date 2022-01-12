Ajay Devgn writes a note to his 20-year-old self on National Youth Day: You will fail more than…

New Delhi: Actor Ajay Devgn has been in the entertainment industry for more than three decades. On National Youth Day, the actor took to Instagram to share an honest and inspiring note to his 20-year-old self. Ajay calls his younger self ‘shy’, ‘unconventional’ and someone who will face ‘spectacular failure’ in trying to fit in. The actor writes in his note that despite all this the journey is going to be all worth it.

“Dear 20-year-old me, There are making your mark in this new world as an actor... Let me be honest, you are going to face some brutal rejections. Shy and unconventional, you will try your hardest to fit in but fail... spectacularly! People's criticisms and doubts will be hard, it'll make you question your dreams. You will fail more than you will succeed,” wrote the actor.

Ajay however also assured his younger self that despite all the hurdles and failures his dreams will come true. The lesson he shared is to keep on going and to be your authentic self. “But spoiler alert, it's all going to be worth it...because one day slowly but surely, you'll realise, being yourself can be your greatest strength. So stumble a little but don't stop. Keep pushing the boundaries and don't let the world's expectations turn into inhibitions. "Always be true, always be you”.

The ‘Singham’ actor concluded his motivational note with a funny lesson for his younger self, “PS_ Learn how to dance and it'll help you in the long run. Love, an older, wiser and better looking you”.

On the work front, Ajay has multiple films in his kitty. The actor will be seen in SS Rajamouli's ‘RRR’ along with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. He will feature in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ with Alia. Ajay will again collaborate with Rohit Shetty for Singham 3 and will also direct the film ‘Runway 34’ which stars him along with Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan.