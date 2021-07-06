हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' to release digitally on August 13

The Ajay Devgn-starrer war action film "Bhuj: The Pride Of India" will release digitally on August 13, ahead of Independence Day. A motion poster of the film was released on Tuesday while the trailer will be launched on July 12.

Ajay Devgn&#039;s &#039;Bhuj: The Pride Of India&#039; to release digitally on August 13
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The Ajay Devgn-starrer war action film "Bhuj: The Pride Of India" will release digitally on August 13, ahead of Independence Day. A motion poster of the film was released on Tuesday while the trailer will be launched on July 12.

"1971. THE GREATEST BATTLE EVER FOUGHT. #BhujThePrideOfIndia releasing on 13th August only on @DisneyplusHSVIP. #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex," tweeted Devgn, announcing the news.

 

The film, directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, and has an ensemble cast comprising Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

"Bhuj: The Pride Of India" has been written by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria and is all set to release on August 13 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ajay DevgnBhuj: The Pride Of Indiarelease date outSanjay DuttSonakshi SinhaAmmy VirkNora Fatehi
Next
Story

Shraddha Kapoor pens heartwarming note for brother Siddhanth on his birthday, says ‘you make my life beautiful and bright’!

Must Watch

PT23M26S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): How many targets can BJP hit through cabinet expansion?