Ajay Devgn's brother Anil Devgan dies, actor mourns demise

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's brother Anil Devgan breathed his last on October 5, 2020. The actor took to social media and mourned the demise of his brother with a heartfelt message.

Anil Devgan is the son of Prem Prakash Devgan and is Ajay Devgn's cousin brother. He was 45.

Ajay Devgn wrote: I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet

I lost my brother Anil Devgan last night. His untimely demise has left our family heartbroken. ADFF & I will miss his presence dearly. Pray for his soul. Due to the pandemic, we will not have a personal prayer meet pic.twitter.com/9tti0GX25S — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 6, 2020

Ajay Devgn shared that due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, a personal prayer meet will not be held.

As soon as he posted the news, fans and industry colleagues extended condolences.

Abhishek Bachchan, Casting director Mukesh Chhabra mourned the demise of Anil Devgan.

Anil Devgan directed Raju Chacha and Blackmail starring Ajay Devgn. Anil first started off as an assistant director with 'Jeet' in 1996. He was the Creative Director of 2012 release 'Son Of Sardaar' starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha.

May his soul rest in peace!