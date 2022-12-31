Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan flies to Dubai with BFF Orhan Awatramani ahead of New Year, strikes a pose in knotted top and thigh-high slit skirt - PICS

New Delhi: Superstar couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's darling daughter Nysa recently headed to Dubai with her BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, who is a familiar face in the Mumbai party circle. The pictures from their Dubai vacay ahead of the New Year were shared on Instagram stories by Orry and guess what? The duo were joined by model Tania Shroff, who is dating Ahan Shetty.

Nysa Devgn, Tania and Orry's stunning photo-op has been shared by many fan pages already. While Tania donned a silver top with baggy denim pants, Nysa rocked her party dress with a knotted crop top and black thigh-high slit skirt. The photos are simply awesome.

Orry was seen a day back at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash in Antilia, Mumbai. He shared his party pictures with almost every celeb including Salman Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, Janhvi Kapoor, Veer and Shikhar Pahariya, and Mika Singh among others.

On Christmas, Nysa Devgan was seen partying with Ibrahim Ali Khan, sisters Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awataramani. Nysa wore a pink bodycon dress with a plunging neckline to the Christmas party.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.