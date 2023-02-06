Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan Steps Out in Red Dress, Spotted With Orry, Mahikaa Rampal, Video Inside

NEW DELHI: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daring daughter Nysa Devgan has been a centre of attention without even making her debut in Bollywood. The young girl is currently studying in Singapore, however, her popularity has been soaring with her chic look every day. Nysa recently stole the limelight after she attended an event in Mumbai with some of her friends including Orhan Awatramani aka Orry in a shimmery golden dress. A day later, Nysa once again turned up the mercury in a pretty red dress as she was also set for another party night with her pals.



The star kid was seen walking straight into her car along with her friends. Her good friend Orry and Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal were also seen with her. As soon as her paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared her video from Sunday night, netizens started sharing their reaction on her look. There were a few who wrote some mean remarks and bodyshamed the young girl, asking her to fix her jawline and trolling her for alleged plastic surgery.



Take a look at her latest video from last night:

On Saturday, Nysa had a gala time with her friends at an event in Mumbai. The girl served two separate looks in the party, a golden dress and a fitted neon dress.

Nysa Devgan often takes on the internet with her hot party looks.

On Christmas, Nysa Devgan was seen partying with Ibrahim Ali Khan, sisters Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awataramani. Nysa wore a pink bodycon dress with a plunging neckline to the Christmas party.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore.



She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

