Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan's fun dance video with BFFs goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's darling daughter Nysa Devgan is one of the most-talked about star kids around. Although her Instagram account is private and not open to all, she has several fan clubs dedicated to her already.

Recently, a video of hers having a fun time with best friends has gone viral on the internet. Take a look:

The young and gorgeous Nysa can be seen grooving with her pals while donning a cool tank top and blue denim jeans. She has been papped on several occasions with mom Kajol or dad Ajay Devgn and often stays away from the shutterbugs.

The stunning teenager is studying in Singapore currently.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married on February 24, 1999, and Nysa was born in 2003. In 2010, the couple welcomed their second child, son Yug Devgn.

Besides Nysa, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Aryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda are a few star kids who have already amassed a huge fanbase.