हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nysa Devgan

Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan's fun dance video with BFFs goes viral - Watch

Although her Instagram account is private and not open to all, she has several fan clubs dedicated to her already. 

Ajay Devgn&#039;s daughter Nysa Devgan&#039;s fun dance video with BFFs goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Ajay Devgn's darling daughter Nysa Devgan is one of the most-talked about star kids around. Although her Instagram account is private and not open to all, she has several fan clubs dedicated to her already. 

Recently, a video of hers having a fun time with best friends has gone viral on the internet. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

oh @nysadevgan girl hmu and I’ll teach u how to twerk...for free!  #nysadevgan

A post shared by  (@nysadevganx) on

The young and gorgeous Nysa can be seen grooving with her pals while donning a cool tank top and blue denim jeans. She has been papped on several occasions with mom Kajol or dad Ajay Devgn and often stays away from the shutterbugs. 

The stunning teenager is studying in Singapore currently. 

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married on February 24, 1999, and Nysa was born in 2003. In 2010, the couple welcomed their second child, son Yug Devgn. 

Besides Nysa, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Aryan Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda are a few star kids who have already amassed a huge fanbase.

 

Tags:
Nysa DevganNysa Devgnajay devgn daughetrKajol
Next
Story

Sania Mirza set for digital debut as herself in fiction series
  • 86,83,916Confirmed
  • 1,28,121Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M11S

PM Modi to unveil statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU campus, protests begun!