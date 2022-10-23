Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan twin in golden at Diwali bash, see inside party PICS

New Delhi: Superstar couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol's stunning daughter Nysa Devgn has a massive fan following on social media. Although she is yet to make her Bollywood debut, fans are keen to know more about her. Only recently, Nysa made it to actress Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali bash and looked her glam best.

The star kid, who has been maintaining an hourglass figure, dazzled in a golden saree at the bash. Several fan clubs shared her photos from the bash which has gone viral on the internet. In one of the photos, she is seen posing with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan. They were joined in by Orhan Awatramani, who goes by the name Orry.

CHECK OUT NYSA DEVGN-SUHANA KHAN'S DIWALI PICS HERE:

While not is much known about Orry, he is quite famous on Instagram and known for his unoque fashion sense. His Instagram page is full of sassy images of him with Bollywood celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Tabu; and his travel expeditions, and fun moments.

Sometime back, Nysa Devgan's photos and videos from her Spain holiday with friends Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and Vedant Mahajan were seen online. Before Spain, Nysa was in Amsterdam where she met Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal and Janhvi Kapoor. Varun and Janhvi were shooting for Bawaal in Amsterdam.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

Speaking of Suhana Khan, she is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies', also starring Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. The multi-starrer project is based on the backdrop of the 1960s and will exclusively stream on Netflix in 2023. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.