Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Devgn Turns up Mercury in Sexy Of-Shoulder Golden Dress, Parties With Orry

NEW DELHI: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn is a pretty popular star kid. She often hits the headlines for looking her gorgeous best and her party photos. On Saturday, Nysa attended an event in Mumbai with her friends including Orhan Awatramani. She looked gorgeous donning an off-shoulder shimmery golden dress.



The young diva set the temperature soaring with her party look. She teamed the outfit with a white handbag and had her hair tied in a ponytail. In another picture, Nysa posed with a dessert plate as she sat with her friends including Orhan. Nysa seems to have the coolest gang of friends in town. All the ladies seem to be fashionistas.

Not one but Nysa Devgn served two looks last evening. After the gown, she slipped into a pretty neon green short dress which she teamed with beige heels.



Reacting to the pictures, Bhumi Pednekar commented, "Best boy" and Khushi Kapoor said, "Wowwww". They also added red heart emojis. Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Love ya."



By now, fans know that Nysa Devgan loves to hang out at the coolest places with her friends. She recently ushered in the New Year 2023 in Dubai with her BFFs including Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

The duo was joined by other close friends for the New Year's big bash at night.

On Christmas, Nysa Devgan was seen partying with Ibrahim Ali Khan, sisters Janhvi Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor and Orhan Awataramani. Nysa wore a pink bodycon dress with a plunging neckline to the Christmas party.



Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. She is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

She was recently seen with her dad Ajay Devgn at the Mumbai airport in her no-make-up look.

