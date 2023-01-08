Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa visits Siddhivinayak Temple with mom Kajol, spotted in traditional outfit

NEW DELHI: Ajay Devgn and Kajol's darling daughter Nysa Devgn was on Sunday (Jan 8) captured by the cameras visiting the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The star kid was dressed in a white ethnic wear and was seen carrying 'puja thali' as she arrived to pray before the deity. Nysa was accompanied by her mother and actress Kajol, who was dressed in a printed off-white kurta.

Celeb photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video where Nysa Devgn and Kajol were seen returning after their visit at the Siddhivinayak Temple. Before Kajol got into her car, she was heavily mobbed by the people, who were eager to get a picture with her. Take a look at the video of the mother-daughter duo from their temple's visit.

Meanwhile, Nysa was once again slammed by a section of people for her temple visit, who claimed that 'this is all a drama by the celebrities'.

Nysa's recent party pics with Orhan Awatramani aka Orry from their Christmas celebrations had gone viral on the internet. Nysa, who was seen with a bunch of her friends, and rumoured boyfriend and London-based entrepreneur Vedant Mahajan. While the duo has not confirmed their relationship yet, they are constantly spotted in each other's company are often snapped partying together. If reports are to be believed, the young businessman is currently based in London, but his journey had kick-started in Mumbai, where he had made a name for himself before making it big in the foreign land.

Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. She is yet to enter the glamorous world of showbiz yet. However, this has certainly not kept her away from the limelight. She often sets the internet on fire with her sensuous pics and videos.

