Ajay, Ranveer to do cameos in 'Sooryavanshi'

Ajay, Ranveer to do cameos in &#039;Sooryavanshi&#039;

Mumbai: "Singham" star Ajay Devgn and "Simmba" star Ranveer Singh will do cameos in Akshay Kumar-starrer "Sooryavanshi", which will expand Rohit Shetty's Bollywood "cop universe".

"And the universe expands... Our game begins," Rohit posted on social media along with a photograph in which he is seen with the three actors and co-producer Karan Johar.

Each of the actors is seen holding clapboards as the film's shooting began here on Monday.

Ajay and Ranveer will do cameos in the film, confirmed Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment, which is presenting the entertainer.

"The audience will see Akshay as 'Sooryavanshi' in a never-seen-before avatar," Sarkar told IANS.

The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, and will see Neena Gupta essay Akshay's mother.

