Ajaz Khan arrested by Mumbai Police for sharing controversial Tik Tok video

New Delhi: The cyber cell of Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested actor Ajaz Khan after a complaint was filed against him accusing him of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and creating hatred among the public at large.

Shiv Sena activist Ramesh Solanki, who had filed a complaint against the TikTok celebrities wrote on Twitter; "Its official Ajaz Khan is arrested by Cyber Cell Dept of @MumbaiPolice I thank @MumbaiPolice and @CPMumbaiPolice for arresting this hate monger Jai Hind Jai Sri Ram."

As per news agency ANI, the actor allegedly created and uploaded objectionable Tik Tok video and shared it on social media, following which he was taken into arrest. In the video, he allegedly mocked the Mumbai Police for registering an FIR against those who made instigating Tik Tok videos. Ajaz allegedly mocked the police by miming to dialogue from a Bollywood movie.

Ajaz will reportedly be produced before the Mumbai court on Friday.

On July 9, the cyber cell of Mumbai Police had registered a complaint filed by Shiv Sena activist Solanki against the Tik Tok influencer for propagating what they said was 'revenge over Tabrez Ansari's death'. Tabrez, a 24-year-old Muslim youth lost his life after he was attacked by a mob on June 17 in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district while returning from his aunt's place. He was tied to a pole and thrashed for over seven hours on charges of theft.

A former Big Boss contestant, Ajaz is known to be the controversy's favourite child. Only last year, he was in the news after he was arrested by the police for allegedly possessing drugs and other banned substances. However, he was later granted bail by the court.