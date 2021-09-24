हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gaurav Dixit

TV actor Gaurav Dixit gets bail in drugs case on Rs 50,000 surety

Earlier on August 27, NCB arrested Gaurav Dixit after MD and Charas were recovered from his residence in a raid, claimed the NCB. 

TV actor Gaurav Dixit gets bail in drugs case on Rs 50,000 surety
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: TV actor Gaurav Dixit on Thursday was granted bail with conditions by the Mumbai Court in connection with a drugs case, for which he was arrested on August 27 by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The Mumbai court granted him bail on a surety of Rs 50,000 on the condition that he can't leave the city without the court`s permission. 

The Court has also directed him to surrender his passport to the investigating officer. "The applicant Gaurav Dixit @Shivaay Sharma who is the accused in C.R. No. 24 of 2021 registered with NCB, Mumbai Zonal Unit for the offences punishable under Sections 8 (c) read with Section 20 (ii) (A), 22 (a), 25, and 27 (a) of the NDPS Act, be released on furnishing bond of Rs.50,000," stated the bail order. 

The court has also directed Dixit to report to NCB, Mumbai Zonal Unit every Monday, Wednesday and Friday till filing of the charge-sheet, said an order passed by the Additional Sessions Judge. Earlier on August 27, NCB arrested Dixit after MD and Charas were recovered from his residence in a raid, claimed the NCB. 

He has been arrested in connection with the interrogation of actor Ajaz Khan who was part of the same drug case, added NCB. 

A case was registered against him with NCB, Mumbai Zonal Unit for the offences punishable under the various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). Earlier on July 6, the bail plea of actor Ajaz Khan, in the drugs case, was rejected by Mumbai`s Esplanade court.

NCB had conducted a raid in April at the residence of the TV actor in Mumbai's Lokhandwala and seized drugs. He was arrested for the same after eight hours of interrogation. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gaurav DixitTV actor Gaurav DixitAjaz Khan drugs casedrugs caseNCB
Next
Story

Kristen Stewart aces Princess Diana's accent in 'Spencer' trailer

Must Watch

PT3M26S

Powerful meeting of PM Modi, PM Modi's meeting with PM of Japan and Australia