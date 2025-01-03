Mumbai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have always captured the public’s imagination, not just with their incredible careers but also with their adorable family moments. After the birth of their second child, Akaay Kohli, earlier this year, fans have been eager to know more about their little one. While the couple is known for their fiercely guarded privacy, rare details shared by those who’ve had the chance to meet Akaay have left fans in awe of this celebrity baby.

Recently, digital creator Swati Asthana Saini shared a heartwarming anecdote about her encounter with Akaay. In a video, Swati revealed that she had met the youngest member of the Kohli-Sharma family and couldn’t stop gushing about how adorable he was. She described Akaay as a “golu gobucha,” a term of endearment for chubby and cuddly babies in Hindi, and added that the little boy is a true copy of his mother, Anushka Sharma. Swati expressed being completely captivated by Akaay’s cuteness. And like they say boy children are lucky when they resemble their mothers.

This isn’t the first time someone has showered love on the little one. Earlier, actor Aamir Ali, who worked with Virat Kohli on a professional project, couldn’t hold back his admiration for Akaay. During an interview with Zoom, Aamir shared that Akaay is “extremely cute” and affectionately called him “golu molu.” He went on to praise Virat and Anushka for keeping their children out of the limelight, calling it a wise decision.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed Akaay Kohli on February 15, 2024, but they waited five days before making the announcement. The couple, who had been notoriously private about their second pregnancy, surprised everyone with the news. Anushka’s low-key approach meant that she didn’t post any pictures from her pregnancy journey, instead focusing on her family life away from the public eye.