Akaay Kohli’s Face Gets Leaked Online As Virat Kohli Dedicates His 81st Century To Wife Anushka Sharma?

Mumbai: Virat Kohli’s record-breaking 81st international century became the talk of the town not just for his on-field performance but for the heartwarming moment when he dedicated the achievement to his wife, actress Anushka Sharma. However, the celebration took an unexpected turn when a photo allegedly claiming their newborn son Akaay Kohli surfaced online, sparking a frenzy among fans.

An image of a baby boy held by an elderly man in his arms right behind Anushka Sharma is claimed to be of Virat and Anushka’s son Akaay Kohli who was born in February this year. Fans speculated whether it was a leaked photo or just another rumour, as the couple has always been fiercely protective of their kid's privacy.

Social media was abuzz with mixed reactions. While some celebrated Virat’s dedication to Anushka, others debated the ethics of sharing a child’s image without consent. “Can we please respect their wish to keep Vamika and Akaay out of the spotlight?” a fan wrote.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma continue to be one of India’s most beloved celebrity couples. Whether it’s their public displays of affection or their united stance on keeping Vamika and Akaay’s lives private, they remain an example of how to balance fame with family values.