Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Confirms Relationship With Sharan Sharma In Romantic Video

MUMBAI: Amid dating rumours, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Monday dropped an adorable birthday wish for director Sharan Sharma. Taking to Instagram, Akansha shared a video, which she captioned, "I love you like a fat kid love cake happy birthday."

In the video, the duo could be seen sitting inside a fancy restaurant and Akansha kissing Sharan on his cheeks. Soon after she dropped the video, her friends and fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Vaani Kapoor commented, "So cute !!! Happy birthday."

Raashii Khanna wrote, "Awww," followed by a red heart emoticon.

"cuteeeeeeeeeee," a user wrote.

"My whole heart," a fan wrote.

Sharan and Akansha's dating rumours sparked off after the duo's old image went viral. In December 2022, Sharan took to Instagram and shared the image with his rumoured ladylove.

Soon after he posted the seflie, Akansha's BFFs Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty chimed in the comment section and reacted to the post.

"Cool looks," Alia commented.

One user wrote, "Ab Kans ki shadi hogi."

Back in October 2022 also, Sharan shared Diwali pictures with Akansha, Janhvi Kapoor and other friends. However, the two have not addressed the rumours yet. Akansha, the younger sister of actress Anushka Ranjan, is best known for featuring in projects like 'Guilty' and Netflix's latest 'Monica, O My Darling'. She was seen alongside Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi.

On the other hand, Sharan made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', which features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. He is currently working on 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi', which will be headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.