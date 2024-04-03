Advertisement
NewsLifestylePeople
AKANSHA RANJAN KAPOOR

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Saves 14 Bunnies From Captivity, Secures Forever Homes For Them All

The actress is quite active in terms of animal rights and her love for animals has been quite evident. Recently, she rescued 14 rabbits from a pet store where they were kept under a cage. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Saves 14 Bunnies From Captivity, Secures Forever Homes For Them All Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, a vivid animal lover and wildlife conservationist, recently rescued 14 little rabbits who were kept in a cage by a pet dealer. The actress is quite active in terms of animal rights and her love for animals has been quite evident. Recently, she rescued 14 rabbits from a pet store where they were kept under a cage.

Well, this is not the first time that Akansha has rescued animals kept illegally at the shops by pet breeders. When she saw a shopkeeper storing the rabbits in a tiny cage, she bought them all and rescued them. She then posted a story on Instagram appealing to adopt the little cute bunnies stating, "Hiii guys, I've rescued 14 bunnies from this terrible store that kept them caged up... have found boarding for 2 of them.. pls let me know of any big safe spaces where I can set them free / anyone who'd like to adopt. They're angels... adding photos.. DM me, please!!! 

Well, Akansha's efforts surely helped these bunnies as they found their home forever. Posting the update on her next Instagram story, she revealed, "UPDATE: Found all 14 a beautiful forever home at the Taj Wellington Mews in Colaba! In this huge lawn where they don't need to be separated and can all run free and be happy forever n ever!!" 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Iran's top commanders?
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to China
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA Video
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
DNA
Women will be stoned to death in Taliban
DNA
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
DNA
DNA analysis on country's highest honor
DNA
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster