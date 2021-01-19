हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tandav

Akhara Parishad seeks written assurance from Tandav actors, director Ali Abbas Zafar

In a video message, ABAP chairman Mahant Narendra Giri said that the apology from the team of "Tandav" was meaningless since it came only after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a serious note of the matter and the FIR was registered. 'Tandav' is directed by 'Sultan' helmer Ali Abbas Zafar and released on Amazon Prime Video recently.

Akhara Parishad seeks written assurance from Tandav actors, director Ali Abbas Zafar

Prayagraj: The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) has said that there was no question of pardoning the makers of 'Tandav' web series unless all Muslim actors and directors submit affidavits that they will not insult and ridicule Hindu Gods and goddesses.

In a video message, ABAP chairman Mahant Narendra Giri said that the apology from the team of "Tandav" was meaningless since it came only after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a serious note of the matter and the FIR was registered.

"The police have reached Mumbai and then comes the apology. If these actors and directors belonging to a particular community are truly repentant, they should give affidavits saying that they will not insult the Sanatan Dharma and Hindu deities," he said.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TandavTandav controversyAkhara ParishadAkhil Bhartiya Akhara ParishadAli Abbas Zafar
Next
Story

Fan gifts chic jacket to Ranveer Singh for clocking a decade in movies, actor makes it a part of his wardrobe!
  • 1,05,81,837Confirmed
  • 1,52,556Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M48S

Tractor Rally: Home Minister Amit Shah to meet Delhi Police today