Akhara Parishad seeks written assurance from Tandav actors, director Ali Abbas Zafar

Prayagraj: The Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) has said that there was no question of pardoning the makers of 'Tandav' web series unless all Muslim actors and directors submit affidavits that they will not insult and ridicule Hindu Gods and goddesses.

In a video message, ABAP chairman Mahant Narendra Giri said that the apology from the team of "Tandav" was meaningless since it came only after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a serious note of the matter and the FIR was registered.

"The police have reached Mumbai and then comes the apology. If these actors and directors belonging to a particular community are truly repentant, they should give affidavits saying that they will not insult the Sanatan Dharma and Hindu deities," he said.