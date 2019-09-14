close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akon

Akon, Tricia to part ways?

It seems all is not well between the "Lonely" hitmaker Akon and his wife Tricia Ana. Rumours doing the rounds on the Internet have suggested that Ana is dating a mystery man.

Akon, Tricia to part ways?

Los Angeles: It seems all is not well between the "Lonely" hitmaker Akon and his wife Tricia Ana. Rumours doing the rounds on the Internet have suggested that Ana is dating a mystery man.

The rumours gained ground after a couple of pictures surfaced online where Tricia is seen getting cozy with an unidentified man, according to "aceshowbiz.com".

Tricia and Akon got married in a private ceremony in Africa quite sometime ago. It is also reported that the couple have been having a "on and off" relationship for years.

Besides Tricia, Akon's other former wives include Tomeka Thiam, with whom he has two children. Rachel Ritfield was also married to the rapper, though she decided to end the marriage in 2007.

Akon became a household name in India singing "Chhammak chhallo" for the 2010 film "Ra.One", starring Shah Rukh Khan. In the global scene his biggest hits include "Locked up", "Smack that" and "I wanna love you", among others.
 

Tags:
AkonTricia
Next
Story

My husband is the wind beneath my wings: Mandira Bedi

Must Watch

PT1M1S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories of this hour