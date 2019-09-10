close

Akshay, Kareena's 'Good News' is now 'Good Newwz'

Mumbai: Actors Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film which was earlier titled "Good News", has got a slight change in its name.

The film is now called "Good Newwz".

While wishing Akshay on his 52nd birthday on Monday, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is co-producing the film, brought the title change to fans' notice with his tweet.

"Happy birthday Akshay, we love you!!!! The GOOD NEWS is that our film #GOODNEWWZ will end the year with a bang!!!! Can't wait for all of you to see it," he wrote.

The film also stars actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. It is a laugh riot, family drama in which Akshay and Kareena are playing a married couple and trying for a baby.

"Good Newwz" will release on December 27.
 

