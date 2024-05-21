New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar graced ace cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's new chat show and featured on the premiere episode of 'Dhawan Karenge'. In the premiere episode, Akki is at present shooting for his upcoming venture 'Jolly LLB 3'.

On the premiere episode, the host and the guest engaged in a fun banter and the camaraderie between the two set the mood right.

Akshay Kumar shared a motivational life tip for his audience saying, "I have one motive in my life which my dad taught me. Which is to always laugh, keep laughing he would say. He would keep repeating the same jokes all the time and we would keep laughing over and over. We did nothing but laugh in our house. Even when we didn’t have money, when we lived in one bed room apartment, the rent was Rs 100 in Koliwada. Even then we had only one goal - keep laughing, never let there be a dull moment. And this is something I would tell everyone to follow."

As part of the show, the duo participated in a dance challenge to the song 'Mast Malang' from Akshay's last release 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', recreating Akki's iconic 'Don’t Angry Me' dialogue.

"We both have a childlike spirit in us which is why we get along. You are in cricket and I’m in films but you like to exercise and we both love sports, which is why we gel," said Akshay about his bonding with Dhawan.

'Dhawan Karenge' aims to provide viewers with an intimate and engaging look at the lives of its celebrity guests, and Akshay Kumar's appearance on the first episode has certainly set the bar high.

