New Delhi: The buzz surrounding Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday's collaboration for 'The Untold Story Of C Shankaran Nair' has been on the rise, with recent rumors suggesting a romantic angle between the two talented actors. However, a thorough fact-checking process has revealed that these speculations are unfounded.

Contrary to the circulating rumors, reliable sources confirm that Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday will not be portraying lovers in the film. Instead, they are set to depict each other's colleagues, adding a unique dynamic to their on-screen chemistry. Despite the absence of a romantic storyline, the anticipation among fans remains palpable, as this project marks the first collaboration between the seasoned Akshay Kumar and the emerging Ananya Panday.

The initial spark of excitement ignited when the duo was spotted at IIT Roorkee during the film's shoot, stirring speculations about their on-screen equation. However, it is now clarified that their roles are rooted in a professional context, dispelling any romantic notions associated with the project.

While further details about the film's plot are yet to be unveiled, fans eagerly await the release of 'The Untold Story Of C Shankaran Nair' to witness the dynamic performances of Akshay Kumar and Ananya Panday as colleagues, exploring uncharted territories in their acting careers.

In addition to this project, Akshay Kumar is concurrently engaged in the much-anticipated third installment of the 'Welcome' franchise, further amplifying the excitement among his dedicated fan base.

Stay tuned for more updates on this intriguing cinematic venture, where the powerhouse duo brings their acting prowess to the forefront.