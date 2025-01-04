Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan To Begin 'Bhooth Bangla' Shoot In Jaipur

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and renowned director Priyadarshan are back together for their highly anticipated film, Bhooth Bangla, as they begin shooting the next schedule in Jaipur tomorrow.

Following their Mumbai shoot last month, the team is now heading to the Pink City to bring their latest horror-comedy to life.

Fans of the hit duo, who have previously delivered iconic blockbusters like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Garam Masala, are eagerly awaiting their reunion on screen. Bhooth Bangla promises a delightful mix of thrills and laughs as it explores the haunted house genre with a comedic twist. With Akshay Kumar’s knack for impeccable comic timing and Priyadarshan’s direction, the film is set to offer a fresh, engaging experience.

The Jaipur schedule will include several outdoor shoots at the city’s iconic locations, adding a rich cultural touch to the film.

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films, and co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on April 2, 2026.