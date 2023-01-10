Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav's pics with cousin Naomika Saran break internet!

New Delhi: Viral pictures of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav, happily posing with his cousin sister Naomika Saran were shared on social media recently. Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia's gorgeous daughter Rinke Khanna's left the showbiz world years back. Settled abroad, Rinke made her debut in 1999 release Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. After a few movies, she quit the industry and got married to Samir Saran on 8 February 2003. She moved to London and has a daughter Naomika Saran.

Recently, Aarav and Naomika's fun pictures were splashed online and fans are left in awe of them. Celeb pap Viral Bhayani posted on Instagram with a caption: Akshay Kumar's son seen in this unseen picture with his cousin Naomika. Twinkle's sister Rinke's daughter is the gorgeous Naomika. We lost touch with Rinkee after she moved out of Mumbai otherwise she was regularly captured by us. #aaravbhatia #naomikasaran

Naomika's pictures prove she's blessed with stunning looks and inherited those light eyes that her cousin and Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav also has.

The pretty teen that Naomika is, has shared some photos with her mom Rinke and close friends. She looks exactly like her mom and in fact, has an uncanny resemblance with late grandfather Rajesh Khanna. She is currently completing her studies in London reportedly. Meanwhile, Rinke Khanna was last seen on the big screens in the 2004 release Chameli.