Bhumi Pednekar

Akshay Kumar as producer didn't interfere during 'Durgamati': Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar plays an IAS officer in 'Durgamati: The Myth', which tells the story of an innocent government officer who becomes the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces.

Akshay Kumar as producer didn&#039;t interfere during &#039;Durgamati&#039;: Bhumi Pednekar
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who plays the titular role in the forthcoming horror film 'Durgamati: The Myth', says Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is a producer on the project, never interfered while shooting was on.

"Akshay (Kumar) sir gives you a lot of freedom as an actor. The makers of this film thought that I could do it, so he (Akshay Kumar) never interfered in my performance. Of course, my director (G. Ashok) has supported me a lot. In this film, I completely surrendered myself to his vision," Bhumi said while interacting with IANS.

Bhumi plays an IAS officer in the film, which tells the story of an innocent government officer who becomes the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces.

"It's a unique conspiracy thriller film. There are horror elements to keep the audience on the edge of their seats till the climax, and you can watch the film with friends and family. It's not the regular, simple and slice-of-life film I generally do. I haven't done a film in this genre," she added.

"When I started working on this film, I knew that it would be difficult for me but I didn't know that it would go beyond my expectations in terms of difficulty level. Now when I saw the audience reaction to the trailer and songs of the film I feel it's been worth it," the actress said.

The film also features Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill, Karan Kapadia and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles, and is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Videos on December 11.
 

