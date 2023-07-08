trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632730
NewsLifestylePeople
AKSHAY KUMAR

Akshay Kumar Captures Wife Twinkle Khanna And Kids Against A Scenic Background, Calls It 'Precious Moments'

On Saturday, Akshay took to Instagram and dropped a video of Twinkle, Nitara and Aarav enjoying a yacht ride. However, it's not known where Akshay and his have been vacationing. 

Last Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 06:00 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Akshay Kumar Captures Wife Twinkle Khanna And Kids Against A Scenic Background, Calls It 'Precious Moments'

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar loves capturing candid moments of his family, especially his wife Twinkle Khanna, daughter Nitara and son Aarav.

On Saturday, Akshay took to Instagram and dropped a video of Twinkle, Nitara and Aarav enjoying a yacht ride. However, it's not known where Akshay and his have been vacationing. "Nothing better than these precious moments to try my photography skills :) Thank You God for this sunshine in my life. I feel blessed," he captioned the clip.

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Netizens gave a thumbs-up to Akshay's photography skills. "Adorable," a social media user commented. "Love it. Nothing better than spending time with family," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Akshay will be seen headlining 'OMG 2', which also stars Pankaj Tripathi. The film is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer 'OMG: Oh my God.' In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Lord Krishna. Amit Rai has helmed the film.'OMG 2' will face a big box office clash with Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2'.

He will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Akshay will also be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth installment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded