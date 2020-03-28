Akshay Kumar donates Rs 25 cr to PM-CARES Fund to fight against coronavirus COVID-19

New Delhi: In these tough times of deadly novel coronavirus, the need of the hour calls for donations and contributions for fellow citizens to wage a war against COVID-19. After South superstars, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu donated to CM Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has come forward and pledged to donate Rs 25 crore from his savings to PM-CARES Fund.

He took to social media to make the announcement and urge fellow Indians as well. He wrote: This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai.

Earlier, ace comedian-actor Kapil Sharma also pledged to contribute Rs 50 lakh to the PM Relief Fund to fight coronavirus.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, the pandemic flu has claimed over 25,000 lives as of now.

To ensure that the virus doesn't spread any further, the government has called for a 21-day lockdown in the country.