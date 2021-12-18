हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar fed garlic to Sara Ali Khan as 'prasad', pranked actress on Atrangi Re sets

Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar came to promote their film 'Atrangi Re' with director and producer Aanand L Rai.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan revealed that Akshay Kumar would prank people on sets, as she claiming to be a victim of it herself on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Talking about an incident on the sets of her recent film 'Atrangi Re', Sara shared with the host Kapil Sharma, how Akshay hid garlic pods in a sweet ball and gave it to her as a prank.

When asked by Akshay what prank of his was she a victim of, she said: "Sir you fed me garlic."

Sara added pointing towards Akshay: "You said this is God's 'prasad' (offering). You said 'here beta it's God's prasad', it was a garlic ball sir. It wasn't like you cooked for me sarson ka saag, you gave me whole garlic."

Sara and Akshay came to promote their film 'Atrangi Re' with director and producer Aanand L. Rai.

Akshay then asked his co-actor if she felt bad to which she responded: "I felt sick, a little bit" Then Akshay asked her to "swear on her career" that she ate it. To which she responded: "I would have felt sick if I ate it."

'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

 

